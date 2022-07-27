Board approves superintendent contract

The Wauseon Board of Education on Monday approved a new contract for Superintendent Troy Armstrong, along with other personnel moves. The new five-year contract for Armstrong commences Aug. 1.

Also, the administrative contract of Jill Shehorn, transportation supervisor, was amended to reflect a term of two years, effective Aug. 1 to July 31, 2024. The number of contracted days for the transportation supervisor was also increased from 225 to 260.

The Board also offered a one-year limited certificated contract to Madison Stockman as elementary school intervention specialist for the upcoming school year. One-year classified contracts were approved for Laurel Frank as the middle school head cook and Morgan Rice as health aide/nurse.

The transfer of Michael Drenning from a high school six hour sweeper to eight hour maintenance assistant/custodian was approved. The transfer of Sandy Eyer from elementary and middle school six hour sweeper to four hour sweeper was also approved.

The Board approved the reduction of several sweeper positions.

The resignation of Alizia Kudlica as high school eight hour sweeper was approved. As was the resignation of Karen Rees as high school three hour cook.

The Board voted to offer a one-year certified supplemental contract to Tatiana Wright for Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica for the 2022-2023 school year. Athletic supplemental contracts were approved for Joseph Schneider as seventh grade football coach and Jeff Mazurowski as ninth grade football coach.

Britney Ward was approved as a volunteer volleyball coach and Todd Gype as a volunteer high school football coach.

Student pool workers approved for the upcoming school year were Alyssa DiSanti, Chloey Dobaczewski, Bella Frank, Ashley Freestone, Aariyah Hallett, Isabella Knapp, Natalie Kuntz, Camryn Rash, Austyn Schweinhagen, and Emilie Wasnich.

Also at the meeting, Michelle Eberle was recognized for being selected as a nominee for the 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year.

The Board also approved the Northern Buckeye Education Council Telephone Agreement, a contract with Premier Building Services Contractors, known as Quality Cleaning Services of NW Ohio, and a Defiance College student teacher memorandum of understanding.

Student handbooks and bus routes for the upcoming school year were also approved.

The final action was the approval of a collective bargaining agreement between the Wauseon Education Association and the Wauseon Board of Education.

The Wauseon Board of Education approved several personnel items at its meeting Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Board-of-Ed-Wauseon.jpg The Wauseon Board of Education approved several personnel items at its meeting Monday. Armstrong https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Armstrong.jpg Armstrong

Five-year contract with Armstrong