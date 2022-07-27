Queen’s pageant helps kick off Homecoming

The fun begins today at the 2022 Wauseon Homecoming festival. Downtown Wauseon will be filled with activities for all ages.

The annual queen’s pageant begins at 8 p.m. tonight. This year’s contestants include Talia Gerlach, 15-year-old sophomore, performing a contemporary routine; Emma Stutesman, 16-year-old junior, performing a tap routine; Haleigh Wurst, 19-year-old college sophomore, singing; Kallie Waxler, 15-year-old sophomore, performing a hip hop routine; Autumn Garcia, 16-year-old junior, performing a contemporary routine.

Also, the princess and prince of this year’s Homecoming have been announced. They are Kenna Bruner and Mason Nadeau. The Kiddie Parade will be today at 6 p.m. It begins at the Fulton County Courthouse, and travels down Fulton Street to the intersection with Oak Street.

Live music on Thursday will be provided by The Forrest Family from 6-7:30 p.m.

On Friday, live music will be offered in two locations. The Battle of the Bands begins at 6 p.m. on the Main Stage. Contestants include Dazed, Selfreflect, Ill Anatomy, and The Hollow Space.

Live music at the beer tent, which opens at 6 p.m. Friday, will be presented by Renegade Lemonade. Pre-sale tickets are $8 and tickets at the gate are $10.

Also on the musical note, a teen dance will be held Friday from 8-10 p.m. at the corner of Fulton and Elm streets.

Festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the annual Homecoming parade. The parade route will begin at South Park, head down Fulton Street, turn onto Elm Street, and continue down to Shoop Avenue.

Saturday’s music lineup includes Common Ground from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by Jim Weber, Erica Lee, and Brother Bob, with headliner band, One Voice, on stage from 8:30-10 p.m.

Ann Spieles, center, was the winner of last year’s Homecoming Queen’s Pageant. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_2021-queens-1.jpg Ann Spieles, center, was the winner of last year’s Homecoming Queen’s Pageant. Talia Gerlach https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_gerlach-1.jpg Talia Gerlach Autumn Garcia https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_garcia-1.jpg Autumn Garcia Emma Stutesman https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_stutesman-1.jpg Emma Stutesman Haleigh Wurst https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_haleigh-1.jpg Haleigh Wurst Kallie Waxler https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_waxler-1.jpg Kallie Waxler

Kiddie Parade also planned for opening day