Meeting to focus on school safety and mental health

With the recent school and community shootings, NAMI Four County’s Aug. 2 meeting will focus on school safety and mental health. The meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., is open to the public and will be held at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

The presenters will include the school resource officers from at least two area schools, including Officer Francis Herbert, the SRO with Defiance City Schools, and Henry County Sheriff Deputy Robert Bartz, the SRO at Four County Career Center.

“Given what has happened across the country, the presentation will give parents and other concerned citizens a chance to learn about school readiness and the role of school resource officers,” explained Billie Jo (B.J.) Horner, NAMI Four County president. “We hope that by addressing these issues it may help alleviate some anxiety that students or parents may be feeling, help people recognize potential signs, and what to do if anyone has a specific concern about someone who may be planning to hurt others.”

NAMI Four County holds monthly meetings on the first Tuesday that focus on a mental health topic. All NAMI meetings and programs are free and open to the public.

NAMI Four County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For more information on local NAMI programming, including support groups and trainings, visit www.namifourcounty.org.