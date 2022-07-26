Ice cream social planned in Wauseon

Gather your friends and head over to North Park for an old fashion Ice Cream Social next month. Join the Museum of Fulton County for an afternoon of ice cream, history and music.

Sponsored by the First Christian Church who will be serving their fair favorite ice cream, attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy music from the Napoleon Community Band and Jerry Eicher. Take a tour of the History Manor, Wauseon’s first high school and later hospital, or head over to the Wauseon Depot and discover how the railroad influenced the development of Fulton County.

All the fun begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and will go to 7 p.m. A free will donation will be taken. North Park is located on North Elm Street between Monroe and Madison streets.