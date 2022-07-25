Lutheran Women in Mission holding Fall Retreat

The Defiance and Napoleon Zones’ Lutheran Women in Mission will host its annual Fall Retreat Saturday, Sept. 17. It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker.

The theme is “You are Wonderfully Made,” based on Psalm 139:14. Guest Speaker Jean Cohrs, executive assistant at Filling Home of Mercy, Napoleon will present a PowerPoint of the history, programs and special programs of this institution.

Attendees are asked to bring new or used Christian books, CDs and puzzles. These items will be available for a freewill offering of which will go to MITES (mission work).

In addition, the Soaring Arts Studio in Napoleon will have items available for donation to the Filling Home.

The registration fee of $12 includes a light breakfast and brunch. Babysitting will also be provided.

For more information, call 419-782-9136.