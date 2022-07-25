Lyons hosting 63rd Chicken Barbeque

The Village of Lyons will come alive this weekend for the 63rd annual Chicken Barbeque. Sports and, of course, chicken dinners will be among the main draws.

There will be mens and co-ed softball tournaments, along with 3-on-3 basketball, volleyball, and pickleball.

Friday and Saturday night Elite DJ will provide the music.

Saturday’s fun will include all the sports, along with chicken dinners from 11 a.m. until gone. There will also be FFA mini tractor pulls at 1 p.m. and garden tractor pulls at 5:30 p.m.

For contact information, visit the Village of Lyons, Ohio Facebook page.