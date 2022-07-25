Fulton County 4-H announces still project results

The Fulton County 4-H Program recently announced the following still project judging results from July 11 – July 14. Still projects make up one-third of the program and are the projects which are not “moving,” or animals shown at the fair.

Still project judging is held at the Fulton County Ohio State University Extension Office. The youth have demonstrated a great amount of skill and learning during their project presentations and interviews with the judges.

The three project areas judged on Monday, July 11 were Healthy Living, Family & Home, and Creative & Leisure Arts. This year, 57% of youth enrolled in these projects participated in the county level judging.

The two project areas judged on Tuesday, July 12 were S.T.E.M. and Personal Development. This year, 58% of youth enrolled in these projects participated in the county level judging.

The three project areas judged on Wednesday, July 13 were Food and Nutrition, Clothing and Textiles, and Companion Animals. This year, 63% of youth enrolled in these projects participated in the county level judging.

The two project areas judged on Thursday, July 14 were Natural Resources and Shooting Sports. This year, 60% of youth enrolled in these projects participated in the county level judging.

Youth participating in County Project Judging are eligible to represent Fulton County at the state level—those youth are designated as a State Fair Representative (SFR). Youth with projects who achieved an outstanding mark have been awarded as County Winner (CW). Other youth who stood out amongst their age division and peers received Honorable Mention (HM).

Healthy Living, Family & Home

You’re the Athlete, Jr.—Callen Willey (SFR, CW)

You’re the Athlete, Sr.—Kristine Hockenberry (SFR, CW), Natalie Seibert (HM)

Bicycling for Fun: Level 1—Etta Labadie (CW)

First Aid In Action, Jr.—Brady Fulton (SFR, CW)

Tracking Your Health and Fitness—Kayla Menningen (SFR, CW)

Your Thoughts Matter—Katie Moore (SFR, CW), Hailey Frosch (HM)

Superhero You—Emma Vaculik (SFR, CW)

It’s My Home—Analisa Short (SFR, CW), Aubrey Schwable (Sr. HM)

Makeover My Space, Jr.—Locke Boulton (SFR, CW), Lilley Labadie (HM)

Makeover My Space, Sr.—JoBeth Daniels (SFR, CW)

Your First Home Away from Home—Carsyn Hagans (CW)

Family History Treasure Hunt—Janna Burkholder (SFR, CW), Annabell Schroeder (HM)

Creative & Leisure Arts

Cake Decorating, Jr.—Evelyn Bieber (SFR, CW), Addison Willson (HM)

Get Started in Art, Jr.—Hailey Hallett (SFR, CW), Tessa Seibert (HM)

Get Started in Art, Sr.—Allena Crossgrove (SFR, CW), Baylee Willis (HM)

The Writer in You, Sr.—Madeleine Johnston (CW), Joanne Hite (HM)

Photography Basics—Chloe Creque (SFR, CW), Josh Lazenby (Sr. HM), Brookelynn Miller (Jr. HM)

Scrapbooking—1st year: Chloe Creque (SFR, CW), 2 years +: Arika Zeiter (SFR, CW), Alana Morr (Sr. HM), Janae Murillo (Jr. HM)

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Magic of Electricity: Level 1—Jesse Rittichier (SFR, CW), Grace Whitinger (HM)

Wired for Power: Level 3—Keren Maldonado (SFR, CW)

Not Just Knots—Aubrey Schwable (SFR, CW), Etta Labadie (HM)

Young Engineers in Solar Energy—Julian Martinez (SFR, CW), Austin Maynhart (HM)

Science Fun with Dairy Food—Adelynn Crossgrove (SFR, CW)

Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry—Maebelle Rettle (SFW, CW), Julia Burkholder (HM)

Arcs and Sparks—Caleb Lako (HM)

Crank It Up: Level 1—Lucas Maldonado (SFR, CW)

Starting Up: Getting to Know Your Tractor, Jr.—Graham Callender (CW), Isaac Schroeder (HM)

Moving Out: Tractor/Farm Machinery—Austin Gillen (CW)

Rockets Away (2-liter bottles)—Lucas Maldonado (CW)

Robotics 2: EV3N More—Keren Maldonado (SFR, CW)

From Airedales to Zebras: Level 1—Emma Short (SFR, CW)

All Systems Go! Level 2—Keren Maldonado (HM)

On the Cutting Edge: Level 3—Emily Miller (SFR, CW), Sophie Sterken (HM)

Measuring Up: Level 1—Katie Moore (SFR, CW), Ethan Kruse (HM)

Finishing Up: Level 4—Oliver Seibert (SFR, CW)

Personal Development

4-H Around the Globe, Jr.- Derek Stanton (CW)

Am I Ready for Work?, Sr.—Ashton Sayers (CW)

Self-Determined, General—Andrew Gillen (SFR, CW), Callan Horoszewski (Sr. HM), Gideon Nowowiejski (Jr. HM)

Self-Determined, Creative Arts—Chloe Creque (SFR, CW), Owen Opdycke (Jr. HM)

Self-Determined, Natural Resources—Brayden Burkholder (CW), Delaney Mason (Jr. HM)

Self-Determined, Quilts—Chloe Creque (SFR, CW)

Self-Determined, Workforce Prep—JoBeth Daniels (CW)

Food and Nutrition

Let’s Start Cooking—Blake Creque (SFR, CW), Liam Church (HM), Delaney Mason (HM)

Let’s Bake Quick Breads—Zeke Borton (Sr. SFR, CW), Carys Jacobs (Jr. SFR, CW)

Sports Nutrition: Ready, Set, Go!, Sr.—Landon O’Dell (CW)

Sports Nutrition: Ready, Set, Go!, Jr.—Adelyn Crossgrove (CW)

You’re the Chef—Ryleigh Dennison (SFR, CW)

Grill Master, Jr.—Locke Boulton (SFR, CW)

Beyond the Grill—Levi Short (SFR, CW), Grace Gilsdorf (HM), Jack Borton (HM)

Everyday Food and Fitness—Alex Galvin (SFR, CW), Noah Christian (HM), AJ Leininger (HM), Carissa Stanton (HM)

Snack Attack!—Graham Callender (SFR, CW)

Racing Clock to Awesome Meals—Alli Corbin (SFR, CW), Luke Reinhard (HM)

Take a Break for Breakfast- Adrienne Borton (SFR, CW), Cecelia Seibert (HM)

Clothing and Textiles

Outerwear for Anywhere—Allena Crossgrove (HM)

Clothing for Middle School—Sydnie Whitinger (Jr. HM)

Look Great for Less—Madison (Sr. HM)

Sew Fun, Sr.—Leah Mishka (SFR, CW), Janae Murillo (HM)

Sew Fun, Jr.—Lauren Kinzel (SFR, CW), Addison Whitinger (HM)

Sundresses and Jumpers—Arika Zeiter (SFR, CW)

Terrific Tops—Aleiya Moore (Jr. HM)

You Can Quilt! —Mina Wesche (SFR, CW), Anneka Wesche (HM)

Quilting the Best Better—Arika Zeiter (SFR, CW), Janna Burkholder (Jr. HM)

Companion Animals

Cavy Project, Jr.—Marian Shields (SFR, CW)

Purr-fect Pals: Level 1, Jr.—Carson McGhee (SFR, CW)

Pet Rabbit Project, Advanced—Madison Rufenacht (SFR, CW)

Pet Rabbit Project, Intermediate—Austin Maynhart (SFR, CW)

Natural Resources

Ohio Birds—Macyn Clark (SFR, CW)

Canning and Freezing—Aubrey Schwable (CW)

How Does Your Garden Grow?—Makayla Norris (CW)

Grow Your Own Vegetables—Tessa Geiner (SFR, CW), Ames Genter (HM), Denton Fulton (HM)

Shooting Sports

Archery, Sr.- Baylee Willis (SFR, CW), JoBeth Daniels (HM)

Archery, Jr.—Alyssa Marvin (SFR, CW), Levi Sayers (HM)

Basic Archery- Gerritt Sterken (SFR, CW), Owen Remington (HM), Liam Church (HM)

Safe Use of Guns- Levi Emmons (SFR, CW), Nate Emmons (HM)

Shotgun- Dylan Marvin (SFR, CW), Hayden Thornton (HM)