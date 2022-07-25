Homecoming kicks off Thursday

Another July has come and nearly gone, which means that Wauseon Homecoming festivities will once again be filling the streets of downtown Wauseon. Wauseon Homecoming Committee members have worked hard to bring you a weekend full of activities July 28-30.

The midway opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday with rides being provided by a new ride company, D&R Rides, which offers larger rides than ride companies that have been used in the past. “Rides will be spread out all over the midway,” said Homecoming Chair Kevin Knierim, which is a change from years past when there have been smaller rides at one end of Fulton Street.

Pulled pork dinners are being served instead of the pork chop on a stick, which had been the staple on the menu in previous years on Thursday evenings. Knierim said, “Pork chop on a stick did not sell well the last few years” so the committee decided to go a different route.

Live music on Thursday evening will be provided by The Forrest Family from 6-7:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. the Kiddie Parade will begin at the County Courthouse, with the parade route continuing down Fulton Street, ending at the Circle K at the corner of Oak Street and Fulton Street. This year’s Kiddie Parade Theme is Hometown Heroes.

The annual queen’s pageant begins on Thursday evening at 8 p.m. This year’s contestants include Talia Gerlach, 15-year-old sophomore, performing a contemporary routine; Emma Stutesman, 16-year-old junior, performing a tap routine; Haleigh Wurst, 19-year-old college sophomore, singing; Kallie Waxler, 15-year-old sophomore, performing a hip hop routine; Autumn Garcia, 16-year-old junior, performing a contemporary routine. Pagaent committee chair, Tanner Puehler, gave a special thank you to Junk and Disorderly, Tiny’s Dairy Barn, All In One, Hair by Fredericks, and KFC for sponsoring this year’s contestants. In case of rain, the pageant will be held at Wauseon High School.

The midway opens again Friday evening at 5 p.m. with ribeye steak dinners being served as the featured meal.

Friday evening Sullivans Restaurant will have a beer tent open at 6 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $8 and tickets at the gate are $10. Live music at the beer tent will be presented by Renegade Lemonade.

Battle of the Bands begins at 6 p.m. on the Main Stage. Featured acts include: Selfreflect, Ill Anatomy, and The Hollow Space.

Friday evening from 8-10 p.m. there will be a teen dance held in front of the mural at the corner of Fulton and Elm Street. School age teens ages 13-18 may attend the dance free of charge. The dance is sponsored by Loco Sounds Entertainment and Always Something LLC.

Festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the annual Homecoming parade. The parade route will begin at South Park,head down Fulton Street, turn onto Elm Street, and continue down to Shoop Avenue. This year’s grand marshal will be Vic Cale, a vital member of the Wauseon Beautification Team and local pastor.

BBQ Chicken dinners will be available Saturday. Bingo will begin on Saturday after the conclusion of the parade. All midway activities will conclude at 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Sign up for the cornhole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. in the empty lot across from F&M Bank. The entry fee is $40 per team. Participants should bring their own bags. Twenty percent of the purse will be donated to the Wauseon Homecoming.

Saturday’s music lineup includes Common Ground from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by Jim Weber, Erica Lee, and Brother Bob, with headliner band, One Voice, on stage from 8:30-10 p.m.

A change from schedule in years past is that the raffle drawing will occur at 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Tickets can be purchased right up until the drawing occurs from Wauseon Homecoming Committee members. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10, or 7 for $20.

The grand prize is $10,000; second prize is a customized golf cart from Richard’s Repair; third prize is a 50-inch flat screen smart TV donated by Farmers and Merchants State Bank; fourth prize is a Weber gas grill from Ace Hardware; fifth prize is a 3-piece patio set from Bargain Bin; sixth prize is a Fulton County Fair package donated by State Bank; seventh prize is a leaf blower from Kenn-Feld Group; and eighth prize is a $100 cash prize donated by Wauseon VFW Post 7424.

Fulton Street will be filled with all the typical food vendors “with every type of food you could want” said Knierim, including fried foods, kettle corn, and the famous $1 refill root beer and root beer float stand.

Craft vendors will be in the Fulton Street parking lot. Knierim boasts a “full parking lot of vendors” saying that the list of vendors has reached close to 30.

Emma Stutesman, Autumn Garcia, Haleigh Wurst, Kallie Waxler, and Talia Gerlach will competes in Wauseon Homecoming’s queen’s pageant Thursday evening. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Queen-Candidates.jpg Emma Stutesman, Autumn Garcia, Haleigh Wurst, Kallie Waxler, and Talia Gerlach will competes in Wauseon Homecoming’s queen’s pageant Thursday evening. Lily Parsell | Shooting Star Photography

Parade slated for Saturday morning

By Rachael Krisher For the Expositor and Enterprise

Reach Rachael Krisher at [email protected]

