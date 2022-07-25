Fulton Co. COVID cases increased last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases increased in Fulton County last week, according to data released by the Fulton County Health Department on Friday.

There were 67 new cases reported from July 15-21. There were 55 cases reported the week prior.

The largest number of cases among an age group was 12 among those in their 50s, while there were 10 cases among both those 19 and under and those in their 20s.

The health department also reported 1 new hospitalization, an individual 80 years old or older.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate was also up, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 206.5 to 273.0 as of Thursday. That is the 79th highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties. The case rate in the state is 391.4 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 275.9 out of 100,000, which was up from the previous week. That was the 76th highest in the state.

Henry County was the 64th highest in the state at 325.9 per 100,000 and Williams 45th highest at 392.5. The highest in the state is Scioto County at 888.3 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 100.1.

• Fulton County remained at medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing for most individuals in counties at low or medium.

Lucas and Williams were also medium while Defiance and Henry counties were low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the medium level, it is recommended to wear a mask on public transportation and if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 10,956 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 180 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 109,954 total cases with 1,433 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• The zip codes in Fulton County with the highest case rates over the last two weeks were in the western part of the county, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 348 per 100,000 with 23 new cases. Fayette’s case rate was 364.7 per 100,000 with 10 cases. The Wauseon zip code had 33 cases for a rate of 249.1 per 100,000.

The Swanton zip code had 30 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 236.9 per 100,000. The Delta zip code had 13 cases for a rate of 151.5 per 100,000.

The Metamora and Lyons zip codes were under five. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-3.jpg