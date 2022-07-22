Valentine appointed to PDY Board

The Pike-Delta-York Local Board of Education appointed Kelly Valentine to fill an open seat on the school board at Wednesday’s meeting. Valentine fills the seat vacated by Tammy Sprow, who resigned in June.

Valentine and her husband Aaron, a 1992 Delta graduate, moved to the district in 2016 so that that their four children (Gary, Maggie, Marie, and Genevieve) could all attend PDY. She has a degree in education from the University of Findlay and is currently working with the non-profit organ recovery organization Life Connection of Ohio. Valentine works with public education, special project and event planning, volunteer coordinating, and sponsorship oversight.

She grew up with family who served their community through church, memberships with the Lions Club, school board, and other civic groups. These experiences fostered a desire to give back to the Pike-Delta-York community.

“It has always been in me to serve,” said Valentine. “As a parent of four in the district, the time just feels right for me to do whatever I can to help the school district and community succeed, by helping the students succeed.”