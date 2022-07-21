PDY hires Hanak as interim principal

The Pike-Delta-York school district has announced an interim principal for the upcoming school year.

William Hanak will take over as interim principal at the middle school. He was officially approved by the Board of Education on Wednesday.

Peter Nafziger has resigned as principal, effective July 31. He was initially hired at Pike-Delta-York in the summer of 2020, but was approved as principal at Arbor Hills Junior High School at the June 27 Sylvania Board of Education meeting.

Hanak comes to Pike-Delta-York after serving as the superintendent at North Central Local Schools for the past six years. Prior to his superintendent tenure at North Central, Hanak served as the superintendent at Paulding Exempted Village Schools.

“I am looking forward to serving as the DMS Principal for the 22-23 school year,” said Hanak. “I also am looking forward to helping the students, staff, and community of PDY in any way possible to make a smooth transition to whatever is next for DMS.”

In addition to his superintendent experience, Hanak brings 13 years of building-level administration, including serving as principal at Wauseon Exempted Village Schools.

“I am excited to add Bill to the administrative team as he brings many years of leadership experience with him.” Pike-Delta-York Superintendent Ted Haselman said. “The late timing of this vacancy created a challenge and impossible to run a complete, thorough search. I appreciate Bill’s willingness to step in and lead Delta Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year to allow the district to run a full-fledged search for the position in late winter or spring of 2023.”

William Hanak https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_WDH-Picture-1-27-2022-2-.jpg William Hanak