Logie becomes Ability Center Board chair

The Ability Center recently announced William (Bill) Logie is now the president of The Ability Center Board of Trustees.

Logie, of Toledo, retired as the University Vice President and Director of Human Resources at The University of Toledo.

He led several major University restructuring efforts, his success in which was built on a track record of achievements in contract negotiations, merging human resources operations, merging police forces, and serving with distinction as interim senior vice president for finance and administration.

“For over 100 years, we’ve been the best kept secret of northwest Ohio. Providing assistance to people with disabilities to live, work, and play wherever they choose,” said Logie. “I am proud to lead this board and organization to challenge others to think differently about disability, guide authentic conversations, and take steps to become the most disability-friendly community in the nation.”

Logie looks forward to building on the momentum of the disability-friendly initiatives unveiled in January 2020.