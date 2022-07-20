Archbold Rotary donates more than $22,000

During the recently completed Rotary year, the Archbold Rotary Club donated $22,151 to school, community and international projects, the club announced Friday. More than 40% of the donations supported student scholarships and school-related programs.

Specifically, $6,750 was awarded to Archbold seniors as college scholarships, $1,000 in college scholarships was given to two Archbold seniors for their community service and leadership in the school’s F.C.C.L.A. organization, and a $500 scholarship was given to an Archbold area student attending Northwest State Community College.

A $225 scholarship was provided to support an Archbold student’s participation in the Hugh O’Brien Leadership program, $300 was given to support the Archbold Elementary School book fair and $294 was given to the Archbold Middle School book fair so all students would be able to purchase at least one book.

Several community programs received donations from Rotary: the downtown Archbold mural, $5,500; the second payment to the Archbold splash pad project, $2,500; Fulton County Heart Radiothon, $1,000; Fulton County Christmas Cheer, $500; Sauder Village annual fund, $500; Sauder Village golf outing, $500; and Archbold Parks and Recreation Department disc golf project, $58.

Additionally, a $500 donation was made to Fairlawn Retirement Community’s “flickering lights” project during the Christmas holiday season and Archbold Rotary sponsored two community meals costing $924 and made memorial donations totaling $100.

Archbold Rotarians also made a $1,000 donation to support the district’s Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad (MESA) program to help ship donated medical equipment and supplies primarily to Central American countries.

Luther Gautsche served as Archbold Rotary president during the 2021-22 Rotary with Dale Kern as assistant president. Club officers during the past year included: Jodi Herman, past president; Caleb Brinegar, president-elect; Jeff Coressel, treasurer; Kirk Weldy, secretary; and board members Tim Meister, Dale Kern, Caleb Brinegar and Jennie Gilroy. Drew Cleaver was membership chair.

Archbold Rotary meets every Wednesday for lunch starting at 11:45 a.m. at The Barn Restaurant on the Sauder Village complex. Persons interested in learning more about Archbold Rotary can contact any officer or board member.

Outgoing president of the Archbold Rotary club Luther Gautsche, right, handed over the gavel to the new president Caleb Brinegar last month at the club's annual "Changing of the Guard" social meeting, which was held at the speak easy and theater on Sauder Village's 1920s Main Street. On July 1, the start of the 2022-23 Rotary year, Brinegar became Archbold Rotary's 67th president.