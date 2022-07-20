Posted on by

Cooling centers available in Fulton County


With temperatures possibly climbing into the 90s this week some may be looking for ways to keep cool. Fulton County cooling centers include:

Fulton County Senior Center- 240 Clinton St. Wauseon, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. No county holidays.

Crossroads Evangelical Church – 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Clinton Church- 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. John’s Christian Church – 700 S. Defiance St. Archbold, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wauseon Public Library- 117 E. Elm St., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church – 410 Taylor St. Delta, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the doors unlocked from 9 to noon; call first, (419) 822-4579.

Village of Delta Memorial Hall – 401 Main St., 419-822-3191. Open as a cooling center 24 hours, when the temperature is over 90 degrees and the heat index is over 95 degrees. Doors will be unlocked for those in need.

Normal Memorial Library – 301 N. Eagle St., Fayette, Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Friday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Swanton Public Library – 305 Chestnut St., Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 am – 2 p.m.