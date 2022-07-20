Cooling centers available in Fulton County

With temperatures possibly climbing into the 90s this week some may be looking for ways to keep cool. Fulton County cooling centers include:

Fulton County Senior Center- 240 Clinton St. Wauseon, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. No county holidays.

Crossroads Evangelical Church – 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Clinton Church- 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. John’s Christian Church – 700 S. Defiance St. Archbold, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wauseon Public Library- 117 E. Elm St., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church – 410 Taylor St. Delta, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the doors unlocked from 9 to noon; call first, (419) 822-4579.

Village of Delta Memorial Hall – 401 Main St., 419-822-3191. Open as a cooling center 24 hours, when the temperature is over 90 degrees and the heat index is over 95 degrees. Doors will be unlocked for those in need.

Normal Memorial Library – 301 N. Eagle St., Fayette, Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Friday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Swanton Public Library – 305 Chestnut St., Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 am – 2 p.m.