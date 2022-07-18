Birchwood Meadow site plan approved by Swanton Planning Commission

The Swanton Planning Commission voted last Wednesday to approve the site plan for Birchwood Meadow, a big timber barn that will be used for weddings and events.

The venue, which will be located at 10 Turtle Creek Circle, is designed to accommodate up to 300 people. Future plans also include a cabin village for overnight stays.

There were a few items that were holding up the process, according to Mayor Neil Toeppe. There was a concern CT Consultants had on what type of flowers would be planted and what type of wood would be used on the sign.

Toeppe let them know they would have to comply with the sign ordinance at a later date.

“On the drawings in the regards to planting, the trees and bushes and so forth throughout the property that we have on the site plan, that we’re planting, fall in line with village ordinance,” said David Mills, who, with his wife, Pam, is developing Birchwood Meadow. “Same thing will take place when we get to the flower bed around the building. We just don’t have flowers picked out.”

Planning Commission member Roger DeGood suggested going by the Ohio Department of Forestry for the invasive species list. It can change daily and the list the village has does not, he added.

Planning Commission member Chuck Erdman brought up that there was no parking lot lighting mentioned on the plan.

Mills said they have not yet picked out the lighting style. “Our viewpoint is we don’t want anything to be, like, overbearing, producing a lot of gaudiness, and a lot of light.”

The Mills want to keep it as natural as possible.

Planning Commission member Dianne Westhoven had no additional questions on the plan.

“I looked over the plans,” Westhoven said. “I’m really excited about this. I can’t wait until it’s finished.”

No one from the public spoke either in favor of or against the application.

Wedding, event venue expected to open in 2023

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

