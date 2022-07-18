Motorcycle Ohio now part of Ohio Traffic Safety Office

COLUMBUS — Ohio Traffic Safety Office Director Felice Moretti announced that Motorcycle Ohio, the state’s motorcycle training and safety program, will now operate as a division of OTSO.

“The training programs under Motorcycle Ohio are a great fit with the existing programs under OTSO, and motorcycle operators in Ohio won’t notice anything different after this transition,” said Moretti in a press release. “The change will be seamless as both OTSO and Motorcycle Ohio work together with a renewed focus on safety to keep riders – and all motorists – safe on Ohio’s roadways.”

Ohio has over 498,000 registered motorcycles and 600,000 endorsed riders, issuing 40,000 motorcycle permits per year. This makes Ohio the fifth-largest state in the union for ridership. In 2021, there were 215 motorcycle fatalities in Ohio, with over 2,600 injury crashes occurring on our roadways.