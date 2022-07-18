Local students earn college honors

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University is pleased to announce Jillian Reynolds, of Wauseon, was named to the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Also, Capital University is pleased to announce that Hunter Nofziger of Wauseon was named to the Provost’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students honored were Jessica French, Alexandrea Sauber, and Gavin Ritter of Wauseon, plus Lexi Badillo of Delta.