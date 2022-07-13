Academy continues to immerse mid-level leaders in success models

Two leaders from Northwest State Community College have graduated as fellows of the second Ohio Leadership Academy for Student Success.

Dr. Ryan Hamilton (NSCC Dean of STEM and Industrial Technologies) and Ashley Pere (NSCC Director of Grants Development) were among more than 40 leaders representing all of Ohio’s community colleges that graduated June 15, 2022, as part of the academy organized by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC). It is the first of its kind in the nation to gather mid-level administrators, faculty and staff for a year of training, exchanging ideas and immersion in how to promote student success.

“The fellows learned how to more effectively lead the many changes underway at our colleges – transformational changes – to improve student success,” said Laura Rittner, executive director of the OACC’s Success Center for Ohio Community Colleges. “We brought together people who have different roles at colleges so they could have a deeper understanding of how college leaders can work together to usher in these student success models.”

The president of each of the state’s community colleges could nominate two employees as fellows. They met six times throughout the year for two-day meetings, first online and then in person. Sessions were relevant to Ohio specifically and included aspects of the Aspen Institute’s presidential leadership curriculum. Fellows also worked on projects in small groups between sessions.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have participated in this program,” said Ashley Pere. “The OACC provided a robust curriculum with pertinent material and incredible presenters. Connecting with colleagues from other institutions was also highly beneficial,” Pere continued.

The academy was funded by several national organizations, so colleges had minimal expenses to participate. The next academy will begin in July 2022 with over 40 new fellows supported by their colleges and the growing alumni network from the program.

The OACC represents the presidents and trustees of the state’s 23 public two-year institutions that work to advance community colleges through policy advocacy and professional development. For more information, please visit www.OhioCommunityColleges.Org.

Ashley Pere was one of the two Northwest State participants in the recent Ohio Association of Community Colleges Leadership Academy for Student Success. Pere, left, is shown receiving her certificate from Laura Rittner of the OACC. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Leadership_Academy.jpg Ashley Pere was one of the two Northwest State participants in the recent Ohio Association of Community Colleges Leadership Academy for Student Success. Pere, left, is shown receiving her certificate from Laura Rittner of the OACC. Photo provided