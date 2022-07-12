Funding available for cemetery upkeep, operation

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing recently announced the application period for the fiscal year 2023 Cemetery Grant Program is now open. This grant cycle has $104,000 in funding available to help Ohio cemeteries with upkeep and operation costs.

The Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing, which regulates cemeteries’ proper maintenance and operation, started accepting applications this month.

“We are very excited about this program as we have been able to grant funds to these cemeteries, enabling them to begin and complete these projects,” said Kirk Roberts, chair of the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission. “Ohio cemeteries are the keepers of our nation’s heritage, and it is an honor to be able to assist in that noble effort. I would like to thank the Division of Real Estate for all their work in facilitating the grant program.”

Registered, nonprofit cemeteries may apply for the grant, which is funded by $1 of every $2.50 from the burial permit fees received by the Division. This year’s grant applications may only be submitted online by visiting: https://cemeterygrants.com.ohio.gov/.

Applications for the fiscal year 2023 Cemetery Grant will be accepted through Aug. 1, 2022.

For additional information, review our fiscal year 2023 cemetery grant instruction package or contact the Division at [email protected]