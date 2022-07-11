Alzheimer’s Community Forum planned

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is asking Toledo-area residents to attend an in-person Alzheimer’s Community Forum and share the ways in which the Alzheimer’s Association can better assist them.

The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is being offered free to the community and will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at Mercy Health – Senior Wellness Center, located at 545 Indiana Ave. in Toledo.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“We are always seeking feedback on the needs of our communities and the ways in which we can better serve them,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “This forum is a great way to learn about the services the Alzheimer’s Association offers, and to give us insight on what you need from us.”

Attend this brief community-focused listening session to learn about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss. The forum will review the basics of these conditions, cover services of the Alzheimer’s Association and discuss how the Association can expand the reach of local programs and services. Bring a friend and share your thoughts about how the Alzheimer’s Association can help more people in your community.

“The members of our community are why we do what we do,” Myers said. “Please join us on July 13 in Toledo — we’d love to meet you and hear about how we can help you.”

There were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.