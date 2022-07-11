News Briefs

Real estate taxes due soon

Fulton County real estate tax bills for the second half of 2021 are due July 20. Taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty of 5% if paid within 10 days and 10% thereafter.

The tax statements were mailed out on June 3. The tax amounts are available on the auditor’s page on the county website, www.fultoncountyoh.com, or by calling the office. Taxpayers who have not received a tax statement, unless there is an escrow account, are asked to call the Treasurer’s Office at 419-337-9252.

Online payments can be made at www.fultoncountyoh.com. If you are paying by credit card or debit card there is a convenience fee.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Area construction could cause delays

Delays will be possible on two Fulton County state routes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Lane restrictions continue on State Route 109 between County Road H and County Road HJ until October due to overhead work on the Ohio Turnpike.

It was announced last week that State Route 120, from the state line to east of Lyons, will experience lane restriction for resurfacing through mid-July.

Just east of Swanton Township, the intersection of Monclova and Weckerly roads is closed for roundabout installation. The closure began June 20 and is expected to last 45 days.

Buy Local Tent sale planned in Wauseon

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Buy Local Tent Sale this week. It will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ace Plaza on N. Shoop Avenue.

There will be a bounce house on Thursday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and lunch available Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Humane Society and 96.1 WMTR will also be there Thursday.

The sale is sponsored by Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Premier Bank and The State Bank.