COVID cases low; new death reported in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases was up slightly in Fulton County last week, according to data released by the Fulton County Health Department on Friday.

There were 38 new cases reported from July 1-7. There were 36 cases reported the week prior.

The largest number of cases among an age group was 10 among those in their 20s, while there were 9 cases among those 19 and younger.

The health department also reported a COVID-19 death of a person in their 70s.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people was down from 170.9 to 168.5 as of Thursday. That is the 7th lowest rate out of 88 Ohio counties. The case rate in the state is 277.4 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 177.7 out of 100,000, which was up from the previous week. That was the 80th highest in the state.

Henry County was the 2nd lowest in the state at 118.5 per 100,000 and Williams 79th highest at 179.9. The highest in the state is Lawrence County at 640.7 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 52.3.

• Fulton County dropped to low in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing for most individuals in counties at low or medium.

Lucas, Defiance, Williams, and Henry counties were also low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the medium level, it is recommended to wear a mask on public transportation and if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 10,834 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 181 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 108,650 total cases with 1,431 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• Case rates for the majority of zip codes in Fulton County dropped were below 200 per 100,000, over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 211.8 per 100,000 with 14 new cases. Metamora had 5 cases for a rate of 368.2. The Wauseon zip code had 19 cases for a rate of 143.4 per 100,000.

The Swanton zip code had 23 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 181.9 per 100,000. The Delta zip code had 10 cases for a rate of 116.5 per 100,000.

The Metamora, Fayette and Lyons zip codes were under five. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg