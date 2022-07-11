ORC website builds networkfor vendors, landowners

COLUMBUS — A new website, ohioresourceconnection.com, aims to build a network of forestry and wildlife professionals, habitat vendors, and landowners in the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The Ohio Resource Connection is a partnership between ODNR’s Division of Wildlife and Division of Forestry, along with the Ohio Society of American Foresters and The Nature Conservancy. These partners are working to provide landowners with better access to habitat vendors and forestry and wildlife professionals through a single statewide network. These connections are designed to best meet the missions of partner organizations as well as landowner goals.

Forestry and wildlife habitat improvement projects are becoming increasingly important to many landowners in Ohio. The Ohio Resource Connection will be a useful tool to enhance these endeavors.

Improving habitat on private property has many benefits for landowners, the forests, wildlife, and other habitats in Ohio by increasing wildlife use of your property, improving soil health and water quality, boosting the aesthetics of your property, enhancing forest health and timber value, and providing the necessary food resources for wildlife.

Through ohioresourceconnection.com, landowners can find vendors who provide a variety of services including wetland construction and enhancement, invasive plant control, tree thinning, and planting. Landowners can also find contact information for forestry and wildlife professionals in their area through the website.

The program’s benefits extend to vendors, who gain advertising for their company, inclusion in a statewide network of forestry and wildlife vendors, a larger client list, networking with other professionals, exposure to training opportunities, and growth of provided services. Interested vendors should visit the Ohio Resource Connection site to learn more about being added as a listee.