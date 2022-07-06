Learn the basics of frog gigging, turtle trapping in northwest Ohio

FINDLAY — An educational workshop to learn more about trapping turtles and gigging frogs is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, in Oak Harbor, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The workshop is free of charge, and preregistration is required.

The workshop will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Oak Harbor Conservation Club, located at 12055 West Toussaint North Road, Oak Harbor 43449. To register, visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Events page at wildohio.gov.

Experienced professionals from the Division of Wildlife and Oak Harbor Conservation Club will highlight topics including net use and turtles trap baits. Instructors will also discuss equipment, techniques, and locations to go frog gigging. Season dates, regulations, and preparing game will also be covered.

The class will take place partially outdoors and participants are encouraged to wear outdoor clothes (such as waders) and sturdy footwear. Bug spray and sunscreen are recommended.

Participants will be given the opportunity to try out their new skills by gigging frogs at the end of the program. A valid Ohio fishing license is required. Frog gigs will be provided.

Ohio’s turtle season is open from July 1 to December 3, 2022. Only snapping and softshell turtles may be taken with a minimum straight-line carapace length of 11 inches. There is no bag limit for turtles. Ohio’s frog season is open from June 10, 2022 to April 30, 2023, and only green frogs and bullfrogs may be harvested with a daily limit of 15 frogs (singly or in combination). A valid Ohio fishing license is required to trap turtles and gig frogs. For more information or to purchase a license, visit wildohio.gov.