Crosley Auto Club meet comes to Fulton Co.

The annual Crosley Automobile Club national meet will be held this week at the Fulton County Fairground near Wauseon. Held through Saturday, the spotlight class for 2022 is commercial.

Crosleys were automobiles manufactured intermittently by the Crosley Corporation and Crosley Motors Incorporated from 1939-1955. The name comes from Powel Crosley Jr. of Cincinnati, who with the assistance of his brother, Lewis, developed two assembly plants to build the subcompact car.

Crosley Jr. was owner of Crosley Broadcasting Corporation and the Cincinnati Reds.

Good gas mileage made the Crosley attractive during World War II, and sales peaked in 1948. But by 1952 sales had dropped so far that production ceased.

The Crosley station wagon was the best selling body style for the brand, and in 1948 Crosley sold more station wagons than any other car maker. The sedan was the second most popular style.

The Crosley Automobile Club was founded in 1969 and has about 1,000 members worldwide. It helps bring together collectors of Crosley cars and other products of Powel Crosley.

The spotlight class at this year’s meet will be CD 1949-52.

Events ramp up on Thursday with a flea market and crafts vendors, silent auction and a trading post open all day. Those events continue into Saturday.

Among the other events on Thursday is a road rally to Tiny’s Dairy Barn on Shoop Avenue in Wauseon at 6 p.m. Friday will include Crosley Automobile games, a Pinewood Derby, and a banquet. On Saturday, the show field opens, there will be a kids treasure hunt, annual meeting, awards ceremony, and a memorial picnic.

For more information, visit crosleyautoclub.com.