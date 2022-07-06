FCCC student wins Gold

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce that Tyler James (Bryan) placed 1st in the Nation and received a Gold Medal at the 58th annual National Leadership & Skills Conference of Skills USA held in Atlanta, Georgia. He is in the Mechanical Systems and Piping program at the Career Center and competed in a hands-on Plumbing skills competition.

