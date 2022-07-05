Metamora woman dies in Tuesday crash

A Metamora woman is dead following a crash at the Fulton-Lucas county line near Michigan on Tuesday. Michelle L. Herr, 44, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Fulton Lucas and Brint roads.

According to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 2:09 p.m., Herr was traveling east in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Heading north on Fulton Lucas Road was a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Omar S. Shead, 37, of Blissfield, Michigan.

The Highway Patrol said Herr entered North Fulton Lucas Road, when her vehicle was struck by Shead’s vehicle, as it was coming through the intersection. Both vehicles then traveled off the northeast corner of the intersection and overturned into a utility pole and trees.

Shead and a passenger, Dyana R. Cruz, 31, of Adrian, were transported from the scene to Toledo Hospital to be treated for their injuries. All individuals involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the traffic crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this traffic crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on-scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire, Richfield Township Fire and EMS, Sylvania Township Fire, Fulton County EMS, Metamora Fire, and Lucas County EMS.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.