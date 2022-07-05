COVID-19 cases lower in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases was down in Fulton County last week, according to data released by the Fulton County Health Department last Friday after the paper’s early holiday deadline.

There were 36 new cases reported from June 24-30. There were 44 cases reported the week prior.

The largest number of cases among an age group was 10 among those in their 50s.

There were no new hospitalizations.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people was down from 249.3 to 170.9 as of Thursday. That is 77th highest out of 88 Ohio counties after being 28th highest the week prior. The overall case rate in the state is 253.2 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 155.7 out of 100,000, which was down from the previous week. That was the 79th highest in the state.

Henry County was the 81st highest in the state at 151.8 per 100,000 and Williams 66th at 188.1. The highest in the state is Lawrence County at 481 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 52.3.

• Fulton County stayed at medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing for most individuals in counties at low or medium.

Lucas County was also medium, while Defiance, Williams, and Henry counties were low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the medium level, it is recommended to wear a mask on public transportation and if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 10,796 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 180 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 108,181 total cases with 1,429 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• Case rates for zip codes in Fulton County dropped below 200 per 100,000, over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 196.7 per 100,000 with 13 new cases. The Wauseon zip code had 14 cases for a rate of 105.7 per 100,000.

The Swanton zip code had 18 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 142.2 per 100,000. The Delta zip code had 9 cases for a rate of 104.9 per 100,000.

The Metamora, Fayette and Lyons zip codes were under five. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

