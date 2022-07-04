Chicken Fest kicks off Friday

The Delta Chicken Festival goes by several names including the Chicken Fest, Bawk ‘n Squawk, and more — but it’s an annual event that promises family friendly entertainment and delicious grilled chicken meals. The festival is located in the Delta Municipal Park and will be Friday through Sunday.

The Chicken Fest hosts approximately 40 vendors, including both food and retail options. Festival co-chair Kathy Miller shares the festival has “a little something for everyone.” Amusement rides and games run throughout the entire festival. An exotic animal exhibit will also be on display at the east end of the festival grounds.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday. Friday night highlights include The Nate Parsons Memorial 3v3 basketball tournament with day-of entry up until 5:45 p.m., live rock music entertainment in the beer tent by talented Delta native Lee Warren Band, and a professional fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. sponsored by the Delta Fraternal Order of Eagles #2597.

Saturday begins with a popular 5K run at 8 a.m. which has been organized by Dave’s Running Shop since the 1970s.

The Delta Chicken Festival parade has over 40 entries and begins at 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “It’s Halloween at the Delta Chicken Festival.”

Other popular Saturday activities include 3v3 soccer, a baseball tournament, and live country entertainment by the Forrest Family Band in the beer tent from 7-11 p.m.

The festival concludes on Sunday with the Dreamer’s Car, Truck, and Motorcycle show from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and a 10 a.m. worship service led by Pastor Matt Voyer of Trinity Lutheran Church. Amusement rides, midway vendors, chicken dinners, and bingo will be available through 5 p.m.

Chicken dinners will be sold for $12 and include a grilled chicken half, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, desert, and drink. Chicken halves can be purchased individually for $8 each.

This community fundraiser for Delta Parks and Recreation raises about $10,000 annually and festival committee members estimate 224 volunteers give a total of 1,391 volunteer hours to make this event happen. Visit deltachickenfestival.com or the Delta Chicken Festival Facebook page for more information.

Chicken is served at a recent Delta Chicken Festival. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Chicken-dinner-serving-line.jpg Chicken is served at a recent Delta Chicken Festival. Photo provided A chicken hands out high fives during a recent festival. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Chicken-High-5.jpg A chicken hands out high fives during a recent festival. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Vendors set up to sell their wares at the 2021 Delta Chicken Festival. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Chicken-fest-vendor.jpg Vendors set up to sell their wares at the 2021 Delta Chicken Festival. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report