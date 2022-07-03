Swanton Council approves new administrator

Swanton Village Council last week approved Shannon Shulters as the new Village Administrator. She will take over for Rosanna Hoelzle, who resigned last month after six years with the village.

Shulters was approved by a 5-1 vote, with Dianne Westhoven voting no.

“Shannon Shulters impressed the interview committee with her communication skills to communicate both internally with our staff and being able tho share information with the residents in a broad variety of means,” said Mayor Neill Toeppe. “She also demonstrated strong organization ability.”

She has previously served as the assistant director for the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. Since leaving there in 2018, she has worked with businesses such as MetalX, Stapleton Insurance and McNeill Chevrolet Buick.

Council approved an annual salary of $65,000 for Shulters with a starting date of July 11.

Also at the meeting, Council approved removing the stoplights from the intersection of Main and Church streets. Councilman Derek Kania said the Public Safety Committee recommended removal of the stoplights and installation of stop signs on the east and west approaches.

He added the village will assess how stop signs on Church and Cherry Street work and if there are any incidents the village can “potentially put a 4-way stop in.”

Finance Director Jason Vasko said it would cost approximately $6,000 to fix the stoplights. And that it would cost $1,500 to remove both lights, plus whatever the new signage would cost.

At the Public Safety Committee meeting, Police Chief Adam Berg said, “Since it’s been blinking, we haven’t had, knock on wood, any crashes. I’ve seen some close calls. Me, personally I’ve seen them. Just the line of sight is sometimes difficult if you’re coming from Church or Cherry Street.

“My concern was if we leave it that way we’re not slowing traffic down coming down Main Street, but it hasn’t been validated by any crashes or anything so if we end up removing it I can’t say either way that it’s good or bad.”

Westhoven commented that the light was originally put in because of traffic from the schools on Cherry Street. They have now been demolished and the closest school is the elementary school near the intersection of Church Street and Crestwood Drive.

Council voted 5-1 to remove the stoplights, with David Pilliod voting no.

Council also decided not to opt out of the state’s new fireworks law. Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days unless a political subdivision has chosen to ban their use.

Since Council decided not to opt out, village residents will be able to discharge fireworks around certain holidays, including the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and New Year’s Day.

Other business

• Council authorized support for seeking a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program for the Storywalk at Pilliod Park.

• Council approved, on emergency, an agreement with Poggemeyer Design Group for engineering services for Phase A of the Hallett Avenue improvement project. The sum is not to exceed $60,000.

• A site plan review for Birchwood Meadow, an event venue, is on the agenda for the July Planning Commission meeting.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Swanton-Logo.jpg

Decides to remove Main St. stoplight