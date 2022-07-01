Burkholder excited to take the reins at Evergreen Middle School

A longtime teacher and coach at Evergreen, Lucas Burkholder will now get to fulfill his desire of a career in administration, as he was recently approved as middle school principal.

Superintendent Eric Smola believes they have found the right person for the job.

“Lucas possesses the administrative qualities necessary to continue the progress made in our middle school while advancing the district’s strategic objectives,” Smola said. “His knowledge, servant mentality, and willingness to collaborate with all stakeholders made Lucas the best fit as our new Evergreen Middle School principal.”

Burkholder, 37, is a Delta High School graduate. He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo and a graduate degree from Bowling Green State University.

The past 10 years he has served as a science teacher at the high school, and before that did the same at Bucyrus City Schools.

Burkholder has his wife of 14 years, Amanda, and three sons.

“I was very excited for my new role as an administrator,” Burkholder said as to his reaction upon learning the news. “I believe Evergreen Local Schools is one of the best districts in Northwest Ohio and I feel blessed to continue my career here.”

With taking on this new role at Evergreen, it is like the best of both worlds for Burkholder. He both gets to embark on a new journey in his career, but also remain at a place of which he is familiar.

“I have been interested in making the move into administration for the past few years but I wanted to make sure I did so in an elite district with a great group of supporting educators. Evergreen was the perfect fit,” he said.

According to Smola, Burkholder possesses many intriguing qualities that enabled him to stand out in the search process. “Lucas’s focus on quality instruction as well as his commitment to the success of every student separated him from the other candidates. His vision was obvious throughout our process and consistent with the goals of Evergreen Local Schools.”

The fact that he was already a part of the district certainly didn’t hurt, either. Along those lines, Burkholder points out how this gave school officials firsthand knowledge of his interactions with students.

“The district had the opportunity to work with me as a teacher, coach, and administrative intern,” he said. “This allowed me to establish positive relationships with the district on multiple levels and to display my passion that I have for educating young people.”

Burkholder will dive right into the position when he takes it over starting on Aug. 1. One of his goals is to assist in creating more collaboration between the elementary school, middle school, and high school.

“Initially to continue the great traditions and standards that Evergreen is accustomed to, but to also help the three different buildings work more closely together to make for a positive educational experience for all students,” Burkholder said of his goals for the position.

He also has a big picture idea of what he wants to accomplish while leading the middle school.

“I would love to see Evergreen Schools be on the cutting edge of educational development in regards to technological and societal changes so that our students enter the workforce or higher education prepared to succeed in any endeavor they engage in,” explained Burkholder.

But no matter what lies ahead, he knows his family will always have his back.

“I have been very fortunate to have worked with some amazing educators and personal mentors that have helped prepare me for this role. But most importantly my faith and family are my rock,” Burkholder said.

Burkholder begins a two-year contract starting Aug. 1, as was decided at the June 7 board meeting. The opening at the middle school was created when Brady Ruffer took the principal position at the high school.

New principal starts Aug. 1

