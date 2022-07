Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, June 23

8:29 a.m., Izaak Walton League, 9482 Co Rd H, Pike Twp, bad checks.

11:57 a.m., US 20A/Co Rd 10, York Twp, disabled vehicle.

6:08 p.m., SH 109/US 20A, York Twp, reckless operation.

6:28 p.m., 5322 Co Rd C, Swancreek Twp, assist other unit.

6:58 p.m., 2055 Simon Ave, Amboy Twp, larceny.

8:34 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8591 SH 108, Dover Twp, investigate complaint.

11:20 p.m., 2400 Co Rd 18, Clinton Twp, suspicious activity.

Friday, June 24

12:20 a.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave #9, Delta, suspicious activity.

4:45 a.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8591 SH 108, Dover Twp, accident with property damage.

9:38 a.m., SH 109/Co Rd J, Pike Twp, accident with property damage.

10:59 a.m., SH 108/Co Rd B, Clinton Twp, injury accident.

11:03 a.m., 13934 Co Rd 8-2, Royalton Twp, welfare check.

12:59 p.m., Wildflower Dr/SH 64, Metamora, traffic jam.

1:26 p.m., US 20/Co Rd 16, Chesterfield Twp, reckless operation.

2:19 p.m., Village of Lyons, 126 W. Morenci, Lyons, larceny.

2:29 p.m., 9327 Co Rd 16, Dover Twp, littering.

2:33 p.m., 25378 Co Rd J, Franklin Twp, suspicious activity.

3:12 p.m., 9025 SH 120, Royalton Twp, suspicious activity.

4:02 p.m., 17277 Co Rd J, Dover Twp, investigate complaint.

4:33 p.m., 22896 Burlington Gardens, Burlington, assist other unit.

6:52 p.m., 318 W. Main Suite: C, Metamora, scam.

10:49 p.m., Co Rd C/Co Rd 3, Swancreek Twp, suspicious vehicle.

10:55 p.m., 10426 Co Rd F, York Twp, neighbor trouble.

10:55 p.m., 15510 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, suicidal threats.

11:43 p.m., Buckeye Mobile Homes, 7856 SH 108 #41, Clinton Twp, suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, June 25

9:45 a.m., US 20A/Co Rd 10, York Twp, welfare check.

10:34 a.m., Izaak Walton League, 9482 Co Rd H, Pike Twp, keep the peace.

11:44 a.m., 3063 Co Rd H, Swancreek Twp, stolen vehicle.

12 p.m., Country Court Mobile Home Park, 7053 Co Rd 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp, suspicious activity.

2:57 p.m., Homestead Ice Cream Shoppe, 22360 Co Rd F, German Twp, suspicious activity.

4:25 p.m., Oakshade Raceway, 12985 Co Rd 14-2, Chesterfield Twp, civil matter.

5:41 p.m., Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 Co Rd E #38, Swancreek Twp, unruly juveniles.

5:57 p.m., 229 Beech, Wauseon, assist other unit.

6:01 p.m., 2035 Co Rd F, Swancreek Twp, unwanted subject.

7:21 p.m., Dover Glen, 14900 Co Rd H #17, Dover Twp, keep the peace.

7:39 p.m., Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, 10487 Co Rd 4 #37, Fulton Twp, accident with property damage.

8:25 p.m., Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 Co Rd E #32, Swancreek Twp, neighbor trouble.

9:56 p.m., Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 Co Rd E #23, fireworks complaint.

Sunday, June 26

12:29 a.m., 2191 Co Rd 13, Clinton Twp, domestic trouble.

4:21 a.m., Circle K – Wauseon, 1497 N. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, assist other unit.

6:11 a.m., Fire/EMS – Lyons, suspicious vehicle.

8:01 a.m., 12435 Co Rd 10, Pike Twp, domestic trouble.

11:52 a.m., 6168 Co Rd T, Amboy Twp, injury accident.

12:38 p.m., 3710 Co Rd 5-1, Swancreek Twp, mental.

6:18 p.m., Dover Glen, 14900 Co Rd H #17, Dover Twp, keep the peace.

6:47 p.m., Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 Co Rd E #16, Swancreek Twp, miscellaneous assist.

11:23 p.m., South Delta Storage, 5691 SH 109, York Twp, miscellaneous assist.

11:45 p.m., Main/S. Madison, Delta, traffic offense.

Monday, June 27

6:23 a.m., SH 66/Co Rd M, Gorham Twp, accident with property damage.

10:32 a.m., US 20A/Co Rd 11, York Twp, accident with property damage.

11:53 a.m., 3478 Co Rd 3, Swancreek Twp, dog bite.

4:29 p.m., Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, investigate complaint.

6:25 p.m., Kinsman Propane Inc., 25051 US 20A, German Twp, accident with property damage.

6:57 p.m., US 20/Co Rd 9-2, Royalton Twp, traffic offense.

7:20 p.m., Lyons Community Park, 402 Park, Lyons, civil matter.

9 p.m., 5525 Co Rd 9, York Twp, domestic trouble.

9:59 p.m., Dover Glen, 14900 Co Rd H, Dover Twp, juveniles.

Tuesday, June 28

7:25 a.m., SH 109/Co Rd C, York Twp, disabled vehicle.

9:52 a.m., US 20A/Co Rd 20, German Twp, welfare check.

10:17 a.m., Co Rd S/Co Rd 2, Amboy Twp, injury accident.

12:55 p.m., Fulton County Processing Ltd., 7800 SH 109, York Twp, accident with property damage.

1:34 p.m., 7941 Co Rd 3, Swancreek Twp, larceny.

4:19 p.m., 3118 SH 108, Clinton Twp, keep the peace.

4:38 p.m., Co Rd 11/US 20A, York Twp, accident with property damage.

4:43 p.m., 22759 US 20A, German Twp, fight.

7:08 p.m., 220 Eldredge, Tedrow, keep the peace.

9:07 p.m., 13281 SH 108, Chesterfield Twp, welfare check.

10:38 p.m., Co Rd L/SH 66, Franklin Twp, accident with property damage.

11:24 p.m., 17370 Co Rd F, Clinton Twp, burglary attempted.

Wednesday, June 29

3:08 a.m., SH 108/Co Rd B, Clinton Twp, animal call.

3:26 a.m., 209 W. Airport Highway, Swanton, burglary in progress.

6:05 a.m., US 20/US 127, Gorham Twp, welfare check.

9:05 a.m., Buckeye Mobile Homes, 7856 SH 108 #41, Clinton Twp, assist public.

9:17 a.m., 4546 Co Rd 1-2, Swancreek Twp, scam.

9:37 a.m., 9626 Co Rd K, Pike Twp, neighbor trouble.

11:28 a.m., 22759 US 20A, German Twp, civil matter.

1:04 p.m., Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, miscellaneous assist.

3:23 p.m., 326 E. Main, Metamora, harassment.

5:49 p.m., 4125 Co Rd L, Fulton Twp, unruly juveniles.

7:06 p.m., 2125 Co Rd 5, Swancreek Twp, 911 hang-up.

9:05 p.m., 3960 Co Rd 19, Clinton Twp, welfare check.