BGSU hosting 15th annual Northwest Ohio Community Art Show

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is hosting the 15th annual Northwest Ohio Community Art Show (Now OH) June 24 to July 15 in the Dorothy Uber Bryan Gallery of the BGSU Fine Arts Center.

Free and open to the public, this year’s juried show includes 108 works by 41 artists from five northwest Ohio counties with many items available for purchase.

This year’s juror is BGSU alumna Laura Makar ‘09. Makar’s artwork has been exhibited locally and nationally, including in California, Georgia, New York, and North Dakota. She has had solo exhibitions at Whitdel Arts in Detroit, ROY G BIV Gallery in Columbus, Ohio and Manifest Gallery in Cincinnati. Makar has also served as gallery manager for the Elaine L. Jacob Gallery and Art Department Gallery at Wayne State University since 2015. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from BGSU in 2009 and a Master of Fine Arts from Wayne State University in 2014.

As a juror, Makar will comment on the awards she selects, which are also available for viewing online at BGSU.edu.

Visitors can vote for their favorite piece, which will receive the Bowling Green Arts Council People’s Choice Award. Other awards, to be selected by Makar, include Best of Show, the BGSU School of Art Award, the Toledo Federation of Arts Societies Award, the Bowling Green Noon Kiwanis Youth Art Award and several others, totaling more than $2,000.

Gallery hours for the 2022 Now OH exhibit are Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Parking is free after 7 p.m. and on weekends in Lot N on the BGSU campus.

Sponsors for this year’s Now OH exhibit include the Ohio Arts Council, BGSU School of Art, Toledo Federation of Arts Societies, Bowling Green Arts Council, BG Noon Kiwanis, Art Supply Depot BG, Gallery Salon and Spa, Ben’s Crafts and Sam B’s.

Please visit BGSU.edu/Gallery for more information.