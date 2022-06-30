Grand Rapids man drowns after falling off boat into Maumee

A Grand Rapids man drowned in the Maumee River Saturday after falling off a boat.

According to a press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the north side of river across from Wagner’s Campground and west of Mary Jane Thurston Park at 6:40 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning after a man fell off a boat and could not be located.

At about 9:20 p.m., the body of Alex Smith, 49, was recovered from the river.

Assisting at the scene were Liberty Township Fire, Damascus Township Fire and Rescue, Grand Rapids Fire, Waterville Fire, Springfield Twp. Fire and their K9, Continental Fire, Toledo Fire and Rescue Dive Team, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Watercraft and the United States Coast Guard – Detroit.

Throughout the investigation, there were no indicators of foul play, according to the press release.

Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, is handling the arrangements.