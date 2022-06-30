Evergreen Board moves to place tax renewal on ballot

The Evergreen Local Board of Education on Monday took a step to again place an income tax renewal levy on the ballot.

The Board approved a resolution determining to proceed and propose the renewal of .25% income tax on the November ballot. In May, the income tax renewal was defeated by a margin of 805-719.

Also at the meeting, the Board approved meal prices and fees for next school year.

Student fees will be $12 for grades K-2, $15 for grades 3-5, and $14 for grades 6-8. Grades 9-12 will be billed for individual courses with a maximum course fee charge of $150 per academic year.

There is also a $25 Chromebook protection plan fee for grades 4-12.

Breakfast will be $2.25 for elementary students and $2.45 for middle school and high school students. Adults will pay $2.70.

Lunch will be $3 for elementary students and $3.35 for middle school and high school students. Adults will pay $4.60.

The Board also approved a one-year renewal with Taher, Inc. to provide food service management services to the district from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

In addition, a three-year contract with 3 Dimensional Physical Therapy was approved to provide physical therapy services for district students.

The Board authorized the superintendent and treasurer to accept the lowest, best bid for the repaving of portions of campus parking lots from Gerken Paving of Napoleon.

The total work bid was $173,500. That included a base bid of $62,000 for the east high school lot and service drive and alternates of $62,000 for the southwest middle school entry and service drive, $31,000 for the north high school entry and west lot, and $18,500 for the southwest middle school entry catch basins.

Personnel

The Board of Education also approved several personnel items at the meeting.

They approved a salary increase for all district employees of 3% for the 2022-2023 school year, 2.5% in 2023-2024, and 2% in 2024-2025.

One-year limited teaching contracts were approved by Meghan Boze, middle school intervention teacher; Katie Brannan, elementary teacher, Alexander Lutheran, high school science teacher; Madeline Stewart, middle school ELA teacher; and Laurie Schmidt, middle school intervention teacher.

The Board accepted the resignations for Hannah Vaughan, Sarah Frankenfield, and Abby Pennington, who were also intervention specialists.

Haley Senn was approved as a substitute 1:1 nurse for next school year.

The Board rescinded supplemental contracts for Lucas Burkholder, head girls golf coach; Robert Brewster, middle school football coach; and William Smithmyer, varsity assistant football coach.

Smithmyer was offered a middle school football coaching position; Alexander Lutheran was offered a varsity assistant football coach position, and Joseph Okos was offered a varsity assistant football coach position.

Jason Miller was approved as a volunteer varsity assistant football coach.

Other business

• The Board approved an agreement with Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy for licensing and online learning instructor for the administration of certain virtual course materials at an estimated cost of $4,100 for next school year.

• The Board approved the granting of Evergreen High School diplomas through the Ohio 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program to Jessica Meyer and Kevin Smith.

• Juneteenth was approved as a paid holiday to the appropriate 11 and 12 month non-teaching employees.

• The Board authorized the treasurer to pay the 2022-2023 Northwest Ohio Computer Association (NWOCA) membership and EMIS fees of $42,150.83, and approved the Technical Service Agreement authorizing the purchase of IEP Anywhere software, Zoom licenses, content filtering, and state software for a total cost of approximately $4,500.

• An Educational Agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training, and Rehabilitation Center for educational purposes for students during any period of detention, at a cost of $77 per day of instruction, effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, was accepted.

• Board members approved contracting with the Fulton County Health Department to provide school nurse services for Evergreen Local Schools for the 2022-2023 school year at an annual cost of $17,785.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-4.jpg