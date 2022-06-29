Triangular Processing to purchase Sullys

After several years of exploring and planning, Triangular Processing, Inc. will complete the purchase of Sullys Bistro in the next few weeks.

As Scott Sullivan and Brian Roth began to think of slowing down, they knew they wanted to see something special happen with Sullys Bistro.

“Sullys isn’t your typical restaurant and we didn’t want to see something happen that would change its charm or uniqueness,” said co-owner Brian Roth.

After some incidental conversations with Triangular Processing, Inc. (TPI), the idea emerged of keeping the charm of the bistro and adding the mission of serving individuals with disabilities.

“We are so grateful to Brian and Scott for helping us put together a program that will offer training and visibility to individuals with developmental disabilities. We began conversations before COVID-19. Brian and Scott were so patient and put the purchase on hold to see the restaurant through and have it waiting for the right time and available funding for us to step in,” said TPI Director Kathy Shaw.

The restaurant will be named The Table on Fulton, according to Shaw, in order to symbolize the mission of everyone having an equal seat at the table.

“Fulton County has embraced our programming and helped us facilitate ways for individuals with disabilities to contribute and be a part of their community,” said Shaw. “From recycling to The Festival of Trees to Special Olympics we have been blessed with incredible support. We look forward to another great adventure with great community support.”

Although there will be some changes, the restaurant hours and many menu favorites will remain the same. Roth and Sullivan will continue to own and operate Sullivans Restaurant and look forward to being neighbors with the Table.

Shaw also states that recent grant awards and donations helped make this purchase possible.

Details of a grand re-opening will be shared in the future.