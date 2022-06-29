Savage to lead Rotary District 6600

BRYAN – Rotarian Diana Savage will serve the 62 clubs in District 6600 as District Governor for a one-year term beginning July 1.

Savage has been a Rotarian since 2008 in her hometown of Bryan. Rotary District 6600 covers clubs in northern Ohio from Avon Lake west to the Indiana border.

During her time in the Bryan Rotary Club, Savage served as president in 2017, annual auction chair, foundation chair, and board member. She began serving District 6600 as assistant district governor for Area 1 in 2018.

Savage is a member of the prestigious Paul Harris Society through Rotary International.

She current works as the Director of Business Development for Beilharz Architects in Defiance. Previously, she served 13 years as superintendent of Bryan City Schools.

Installation weekend was held last Friday and Saturday at Sauder Village Founders Hall in Archbold and Bryan Recreation Park.

There are over 500 rotary districts throughout the world with a range of between 45-65 clubs each. Each district is led by a governor who is assisted by other officers. There are over 33,000 rotary clubs in more than 200 counties and geographical areas. Rotary clubs are nonpolitical, nonreligious and open to all cultures, races and creeds.