Courthouse News

Real Estate Transfers

Matthew Weber trustee to Dustin and Alexalee Chase and Lynn and Suzanne Leitner, County Road 16, Wauseon, $75,000.

Kristen Olashuk to Rupp Rentals LLC, 504 S. Pleasant St., Archbold, $150,500.

Dahrel Sams to Fulton County Properties LLC, 7424 State Route 109, Delta, $250,000.

Danny and Sandra Graham to Carol Ann Teague, 10680 and 10730 County Road 12, Wauseon, $385,000.

Matthew and Sonya Hale to Corry Byers, 524 E. Elm St., Wauseon, $105,000.

Tim and Deborah Smith to Allan and Julie Valentine, 1013 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $270,000.

John and Laura Precht to Joshua Phillips, 225 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, $179,500.

Douglas Lanew to Creighton Properties LLC, 25764 County Road N, Fayette, $275,000.

Cynthia Lemont to Creighton Properties LLC, 26449 County Road L, West Unity, $280,000.

Carey and Grace Phillips to Adam and Alexandra Jensen, 15 Meadow Lane Dr., Delta, $261,000.

Jerald McComb and Janis Mondelli to Sandra Beck, 1341 N. Haven Lane, Wauseon, $200,500.