PDY Board seeks applicants for open seat

The Pike-Delta-York Board of Education is looking for a new member to fill a vacant seat. The new board member will be appointed in July 2022 and serve until Dec. 31, 2023.

According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old, a district resident, and a registered voter. All applicants are required to submit the following documents:

– A notice of their interest, in writing, to the superintendent; and

– A completed Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) application found on the district website.

Notice of interest and completed application are due to Dr. Ted Haselman by July 8. Return documents to the office of the Board of Education, 504 Fernwood St., Delta, Ohio or email materials to [email protected]

