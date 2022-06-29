Sauder Village hosting naturalization ceremony

During a special Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village on Saturday guests will have the opportunity to celebrate with new citizens as they take the last step in the process of becoming a United States citizen on our nation’s birthday.

The U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on the Village Green, weather permitting, with new U.S. citizens taking the oath of American citizenship during this special ceremony at Sauder Village. The Naturalization Ceremony will include special music, the colors carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard and remarks by Judge James R. Knepp, II. The Boy Scouts from Troop 63 in Archbold will do the Pledge of Allegiance during this special ceremony.

“It is always an honor for us to host a Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “This is a special opportunity for our guests to watch as people become new citizens of the United States of America on the weekend of our nation’s birthday. For people who have never attended a Naturalization Ceremony, it is sure to be a very inspiring event.”

To add to the festivities of this special day, the Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band will play throughout the morning on the Village Green. Parents, grandparents and children can also spend time together making hand-cranked ice-cream, meeting animals in the barnyard area, churning butter, playing games, and making a patriotic craft to take home.

In honor of their service to our country, all veterans and active duty military will receive free admission to Sauder Village on Saturday, July 2.

As part of the Blue Star Museum program, Sauder Village continues to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families through Labor Day weekend. The Blue Star Museum program is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense. More information about this program is available at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

Other upcoming Sauder Village events include Summer on the Farm on July 9, Creedence Revived Concert on July 29, Antique Bicycle event on August 13, Rug Hooking Week Aug. 17-20, and Home School Days Sept. 7-9.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold.