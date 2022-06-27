Donation made for Wauseon fireworks

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce 2022 Firecracker 5 had 93 runners participate in the event designed to raise money for the Wauseon Independence Day fireworks. Above, Assistant Fire Chief Phil Kessler accepts a $3,000 check from Josie Dulaney, the Event Chairman and Bill Drummer, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

