Donation made for Wauseon fireworks

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce 2022 Firecracker 5 had 93 runners participate in the event designed to raise money for the Wauseon Independence Day fireworks. Above, Assistant Fire Chief Phil Kessler accepts a $3,000 check from Josie Dulaney, the Event Chairman and Bill Drummer, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
