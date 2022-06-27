Wauseon, Swanton plan celebrations

Wauseon and Swanton both have fireworks displays scheduled for this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Wauseon will start the weekend off Friday with a Red, White and Boom celebration at Biddle Park. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks are slated to begin at 10 p.m.

Bounce houses will be open from 5-9 p.m. Food vendors will be serving from 5-10 p.m.

Food vendors scheduled to attend include Deet’s BBQ, Bloomin Tasty Taters, A & B Mobile Food Service, S & T Munchi Connection, K & K Concession, Pop Ice Cream & Apple Dumplings, FatBoys, Garry’s Kettle Corn, and Snowie Summers, Ltd. and Susi Lynne’s Lemonade.

Swanton’s fireworks show on Saturday will be shot off from a new location.

Traditionally held at Swanton High School, a new location was sought this year after the roof was replaced on the school at a cost of $370,000. It was initially announced that the fireworks would be shot off from the Faith Lutheran Church property on on Dodge Street. At that location vendors and viewers could still gather at the high school.

But that site did not work out. The part of the church’s property offered for fireworks could not be used.

So, the village selected Memorial Park as the site of the 2022 Fireworks Fest. American Fireworks will shoot off the show from the upper parking lot.

The village had certain requirements for distances away from the launch site, which limited options for a new location. Vendors, traffic flow, and parking also had to be considered.

“Our options were to find a suitable and safe place with adequate viewing or not be able to have the display,” said Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe.

The viewing area highlighted by the village will be in the soccer fields to the east.

Several area businesses have allowed the use of their lots for Fireworks Fest parking. Soaring Software Solutions will be for handicapped parking only.

Other lots available include McNeill Chevrolet, Fessenden Hardware, Memorial Park Field 1, Swanton Middle School, Swanton Water Resource Recovery Facility, Fulton County Courthouse, All Spray, and Believe Dental, which was formerly Dental Health Associates.

Fireworks are planned in Delta on July 8 as part of the Chicken Festival. A fireworks show is also planned in August as part of Fayette’s Bull Thistle Arts Festival.

Wauseon's 2021 fireworks display fills the sky. Both Wauseon and Swanton have shows scheduled this week for the Fourth of July.