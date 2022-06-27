Local students graduate, earn honors

FINDLAY – University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees and were invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7.

Local students include:

Rebekah Gollihue, of Wauseon, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Biology, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Biology, and Bachelor of Science in Forensic Chemistry.

Chase Moore, of Swanton, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Moore graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Beth Yoder, of Archbold, received the following: Doctor of Education.

OXFORD, Ohio – The part-time dean’s list at Miami University Regionals is reserved for students with a 3.6 or higher GPA who were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours during the spring 2022 semester.

Kayla Gleckler of Metamora is among those named to the list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

They included Gordon Winland III of Archbold, Emily Wenzinger of Swanton, Easton Delgado of Wauseon, and Emily Parker of Wauseon.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

They included Noah Becker of Wauseon, Augie Tipping of Metamora, Katie Short of Fayette, Asia Gensch of Lyons, and Lucas Yoder of Archbold.

BEREA, Ohio – Jaydelin Vasvery of Wauseon, a graduate of Wauseon High School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders.