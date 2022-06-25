Fulton County plans new Senior Center building

The Wauseon Plan Commission will review the site plan for a new Fulton County Senior Center building at its meeting Monday. The new building will replace the current Senior Center on Clinton Street in Wauseon.

The new Senior Center building would be located at 695 S. Shoop Ave., north of the Fulton County Health Center and behind the Parkview Physicians Group office. It would be accessed via the drive that is used for DaVita Dialysis and Fulton Suites, according to the site plan.

COVID-19 brought to light gaps for services under constraints, according to Lauren Lester, director of marketing and communications for Fulton County. She said the Commissioners’ goal is to alleviate these constraints so the senior center can provide area seniors with the necessary services.

“One goal that the Fulton County Commissioners will be able to achieve and implement at a brand new building will be COVID-19 prevention and mitigation tactics,” Lester said. “The new site will provide space in the kitchen, dining area, gym and commons areas to allow for comfortability and social distancing among seniors and staff.”

Additional prevention and mitigation tactics include ensuring updated and the most effective ventilation systems for a congregate setting, more efficient meal preparation and cleaning, and the ability to arrange barriers and partitions as needed.

The new site will also allow for longevity and growth, according to Lester. The current Senior Center is now serving approximately 600 meals per day.

“Meals served has almost doubled in the last 10 years and the Fulton County Commissioners want to keep in mind that by 2030 the projected population of seniors will increase by about 30%,” she said.

Lester said that Commissioners have been working closely with Senior Center Director Sheri Rychener and an architect. The new building will be just over 20,000 square feet.

“This will give us ample space to grow and become more efficient and timely in the kitchen, allow for more activities for different sized groups and provide each senior and staff with comfortable space all while implementing COVID-19 prevention and mitigation tactics,” said Lester.

The new building will also have an alternative use for the community as a whole as a designated cooling station and will be incorporated into the county’s emergency evacuation plan for disaster mitigation.

Also on the agenda for the Monday meeting is an addition for Haas Door, 320 Sycamore St. As proposed in the site plan, the addition would be 238,490 square-feet.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers.