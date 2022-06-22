Fulton County Special Olympians head to state summer games this weekend

The Fulton County Jaguars have selected 17 athletes to represent the organization at the 2022 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games – the first in three years since the start of the pandemic. The team includes:

Archbold: Nick Denn, Andy Dietz, Tim Rettig, Nathan Schaefer, and Nick Weigand.

Delta: Erich Beltz, Phil Bartus, Jason Fields, and Hannah Shotwell.

Wauseon: Brad Damman, Mary Delphous, Ben Clausen, Jason Pfund, Dillon Hayward, Danni Smith, Maylynn Sterrett, and Roger Wolfram.

Coaches include Celia Wilson, Taylor Hartman, Kylie Plotts, Annette Shotwell, Anna Norris, Melissa Waidelich, Isaiah Kincaid, and Thelma Sharp.

These athletes will compete in the largest state annual event, Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games, a year-round training and competition program for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The Games, held June 24-26 at the Ohio State University in Columbus, will feature competition for more than 3,000 competitors from across the state.

The community can be a part of sending the Jaguars off to Columbus on Friday. The Jaguars will be leaving Wauseon via police and fire escort from Triangular Processing at approximately 8 a.m.

Upon leaving Triangular Processing they will head to Fulton Street, take a left on Elm Street, and head south on Shoop Avenue out of town. They would love to see the community downtown lining the streets.