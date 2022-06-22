Four County Board member resigns

The Four County Career Center Board of Education, at its last meeting, accepted the resignation of board member Nate Rose of Montpelier Exempted Village Schools, effective May 19.

Jeremy Clinger accepted the board member responsibilities and took the oath of office. His term of office began May 19.

Also at the meeting, the board nominated and elected Brian Baker for the office of Vice-President of the Four County Career Center Board of Education for the remainder of 2022.

As part of the treasurer’s report, the Board approved:

· Financial statements and investments for the month of April as presented.

· Appropriation Modifications as presented.

· Then and Now certifications.

· Child Nutrition Program Procurement Plan and Federal Program Procurement Plan.

· Updated five-year financial forecast and assumptions for Fiscal Years ending June 30, 2022, through 2026.

As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

· LPDC Members for the 2022-23.

· Unpaid medical leave for Julie Frederick starting May 2, 2022.

· Summer school instructors.

· Increase Abby Readshaw’s extended days from 10 to 17 per the request of Patrick Henry Local Schools.

· Summer Work Experience as presented.

· Summer custodial workers as presented.

· Bus Drivers for 2022-23 school year.

· Unpaid medical leave for Regina Gallardo starting April 29, 2022.

· One-year contract to Brianna Palmer as cook.

· A probationary contract to Megan Crowell as custodian.

· Certificate of Completion for the 2022 seniors.

· 2022-23 Handbooks for CBI and preschool.

· Cosmetology Customer Service Price List and Internship Packet for 2022-23.

· 2022-23 textbooks as presented.

· 2022-23 vendors as presented.

· Juneteenth as a paid holiday for all employees scheduled to work.

· 2022-23 Contract with Toledo Pediatric Speech Therapy for speech services.

· Three-Year Agreement for Henry County Sheriff Duty for June 1, 2022-June 1, 2025.

· NBEC Technical Services Agreement for 2022-23.

· To terminate the contract of Regina Gallardo, custodian.

The next scheduled meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be on June 27, at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Four-COunty-Logo.jpg