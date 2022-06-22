Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Jazmin E. Reynolds, 27, Archbold, office manager and Tanner A. Vollmer, 28, Archbold, car salesman.

Jeffrey G. Kleckner, 50, Wauseon, director of analytics and Cheryl Barber Spires, 51, Wauseon, program specialist, SNA.

Christopher R. Sanford, 34, Archbold, branch manager and Desiree M. Newman, 26, Archbold, nurse.

Ross C. Andre, 26, Wauseon, farmer and Rachel M. Patton, 26, Centerville, Ohio, veterinarian.

Alan G. Kunkle, 67, Fayette, farmer and Christa A. Clemensen, 50, Archbold, caregiver.

Lance T. Myers, 28, Delta, automotive technician and Edee G. Roth, 26, Delta, homemaker.

Real Estate Transfers

Myers Family Holdings, LLC to Craig S. and Brend Sue Myers trustees, US 20A, Wauseon, $628,796.

Grace M. Kohlhofer to Linda Kohlhofer and Tristan Potts, 117 Harrison St., Swanton, $110,000.

Ronald and Daryl Shelt trustee to Blake Raab, 5791 County Road G, Delta, $178,500.

Michael D. Aldrich to Keith Konecki, 99 N. Main St., Swanton, $113,500.

Carl Matheny Jr to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust, 102 Promenade, Swanton, $149,278.

Michael McCullough to Diana L. Matzinger, 12051 Marzolf, Fayette, $16,900.

David A. Ballash to William A. Murray, 207 Valleywoods Dr., Swanton, $85,000.

Sue Dennis-Long to Herbert and Judith Biddle, 5303 County Road B, Delta, $279,000.

MLG Properties LLC to Northwest Ohio Properties Ltd., 2148 US 20, Swanton, $1,500,000.

Alice Nichols to Deanne Hawkins, 2067 Simon Ave., Metamora, $74,000.

Sondra and Robert Zimmerman II to James Stanfill Jr., 9770 County Road N, Delta, $167,500.

Common Pleas Court

Angela Mossing, Delta, vs. Joshua Todd, Toledo, domestic violence.

Katherine J. Law, Wauseon, vs. Jacob R. Law, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Joyce A. Layton, Pettisville, vs. Thomas Layton, Napoleon, termination of marriage with children.

US Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Kerry Pawnall, Wauseon, foreclosures.

Equity Resources, Inc., Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Pam Frazier aka Pamela Cairns, foreclosures.

Emily Rabb, Swanton, vs. Andrew Raab, Swartz Creek, Mich., termination of marriage without children.

Serene M. Ellis, Delta, vs. Heather Yates, Toledo, other civil.

Serene M. Ellis, Delta, vs. Randy Smith, Swanton, other civil.

Serene M. Ellis, Delta, vs. Cynthia Bensman, Toledo, other civil.

Kregg Walter, Toledo, vs. Liliana Padilla, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.