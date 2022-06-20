Memorial Park selected for Swanton’s Fireworks Fest

Village officials have finalized a new location for Swanton’s Independence Day celebration. The fireworks will now be held at Memorial Park.

“After moving the show, from Swanton High School, discussions began with Faith Lutheran to allow use of a portion of their property for the show,” said a village press release. “The Village understands Faith Lutheran’s reasons for allowing only a certain portion of their property for use. As time went on, it became apparent that said location permitted for use would not work to shoot off the existing show.”

Initially, the site where fireworks would be set off was moved to the church due to the installation of a new roof at Swanton High School, where the fireworks usually take place. Previous displays had caused leak issues and the district did not feel comfortable risking that with a roof that cost over $370,000.

It was determined that fireworks could not be set off from the area available on Faith Lutheran Church’s property. In a Facebook post, Mayor Neil Toeppe said the option fell through due to “vegetation concerns.”

So, the village selected Memorial Park as the site of the 2022 Fireworks Fest. American Fireworks will shoot off the show from the upper parking lot.

Toeppe also said American Fireworks advises the village on safe distances for the display, viewing and fallout from the fireworks. “We must maintain a 350-foot radius from the discharge of fireworks and an even greater distance for the fireworks debris,” he wrote.

Those distances severely limit options. Vendors, traffic flow, and parking also had to be considered.

“Our options were to find a suitable and safe place with adequate viewing or not be able to have the display,” said Toeppe.

The viewing area highlighted by the village will be in the soccer fields to the east.

Several area businesses have allowed the use of their lots for Fireworks Fest parking. Soaring Software Solutions will be for handicapped parking only.

Other lots available include McNeill Chevrolet, Fessenden Hardware, Memorial Park Field 1, Swanton Middle School, Swanton Water Resource Recovery Facility, Fulton County Courthouse, All Spray, and Believe Dental, which was formerly Dental Heath Associates.

Vendors will have priorty to park at Fessenden Hardware.

Visitors will access the seating areas through various marked access spots.

Fireworks will held at a new location in Swanton this year. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_2021-Swan-Fireworks-1.jpg Fireworks will held at a new location in Swanton this year. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest