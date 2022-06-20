FCHC hosting Health Care Camps

Fulton County Health Center started Health Care Camp in June 2015, as a way to share their facility with high school students, especially those curious about a healthcare career.

Since then, they have hosted 32 groups of kids to date. There have been 175 students, representing 15 schools or colleges.

At the camp, students learn about vocational planning for a healthcare career including concepts such as basic clinical and culture skills, confidentiality, infection control, empathy and the “patient experience,” insurance 101, and also practice wheelchair use and get a thorough tour of the hospital. The camp is also the gateway to ongoing job shadowing and volunteerism opportunities at FCHC.

The next two scheduled Health Care Camps will be Tuesday, June 28, and Thursday, July 28. Hours are 1-4:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but the camp is limited to the first 10 students who register.

Interested students should contact Mary Gautz, Volunteer Coordinator at [email protected] or 419-330-2695 for more information about registering.