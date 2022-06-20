Shaffer Road fire still under investigation

Not many details have been released yet regarding a house fire that left a person dead at a home in the 11000 block of Shaffer Road early on the morning of Tuesday, June 14.

The fire was handled by the Springfield Township Fire Department.

According to Assistant Fire Chief David Moore, the investigation is now being “spearheaded” by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Moore was not sure if all next of kin had been notified, so he was “not in the position” to identify the deceased at this time.

He also said that the nature of the fire makes it suspicious, in that it left a person dead. “Every fire to us is suspicious — especially when there’s a fatality involved,” Moore said. “Whenever there is a fatality, it automatically gets triggered to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. We notified them immediately, and they responded and started the investigation that night along with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department and our department as well.”

He later added, “there’s not been a determination made as to the cause and origin of the fire yet.”